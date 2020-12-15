SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform "Santa's Going South For Christmas" In Lockdown Sessions #11; Video

Sammy & The Circle have released their latest Lockdown Sessions video, this time performing "Santa's Going South For Christmas". Watch below.

Says Hagar: "This song has been waiting many years for a video. Here it is, courtesy of Lockdown 2020. Merry Christmas Redheads!"

Over the past months, Sammy Hagar & The Circle have kept their fans entertained during the global pandemic with online performances of cover songs and original material. They have announced the collection of songs will now be released as an album.

"Announcing the release of the Sammy & The Circle Lockdown Sessions album titled, Lockdown 2020, on January 8, 2021! Featuring 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

Fans who preorder the album now will also receive an instant download of a new track, a cover of David Bowie’s 'Heroes'. Additionally, all proceeds from the song 'Heroes' will be donated to food banks nationwide. Pre-order the album from iTunes, Amazon Music, or Mailboat Records and pre-save the album and stream the new track 'Heroes' on Spotify."

Go to all digital platforms here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Funky Feng Shui"

"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)

"Good Enough" (Van Halen)

"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)

"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)

"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)

"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)

"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)

"Heroes" (David Bowie)