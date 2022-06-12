SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE Perform VAN HALEN Classics "Why Can't This Be Love" & "Right Now" In Holmdel; Fan-Filmed Video

Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer, Sammy Hagar, brought his “Crazy Times” North American Summer Tour to PNC Bank Center in Holmdel, NJ on Saturday, June 11th. Hagar is joined by his best-selling rock supergroup The Circle, featuring fellow Van Halen alumni and Rock Hall Of Fame inductee, Michael Anthony; Grammy-award winning drummer, Jason Bonham; and Vic Johnson, Hagar’s longtime guitar virtuoso.

Fan-filmed video of the Van Halen hits "Why Can't This Be Love" and "Right Now" from the show can be viewed below. The setlist was as follows:

"There's Only One Way To Rock"

"Poundcake" (Van Halen)

"Three Lock Box"

"Top Of The World" (Van Halen)

"Rock Candy" (Montrose)

"Finish What Ya Started" (Van Halen)

"Mas Tequila"

"Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy"

"Best Of Both Worlds" (Van Halen)

"Rock and Roll" (Led Zeppelin)

"Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" (Van Halen)

"Why Can't This Be Love" (Van Halen)

"Right Now" (Van Halen)

"Heavy Metal"

"I Can't Drive 55"

"When It's Love" (Van Halen)

Special guests George Thorogood & The Destroyers are on the “Crazy Times” tour for the duration, which is produced by Live Nation and presented by Hagar’s portfolio of spirits - Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co., Santo Tequila and Beach Bar Rum. A full list of dates is below.

Sammy Hagar said: “A tour this size has been a long time coming and it's definitely going to be worth the wait. The Circle and I are super excited and ready to throw the party of the year with George Thorogood. We're going to take the music and party to a whole new level - 'Crazy Times' is an understatement."

Remaining tour dates:

June

13 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

16 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

August

23 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

24 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

26 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

September

1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

9 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

10 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

The “Crazy Times” tour comes on the heels of Hagar’s Las Vegas residency, which is now in its second year of sold-out concerts at The Strat. On January 5, 2022, he was awarded Mexico’s Medal of Honor and named Los Cabos’ first Honorary Ambassador of Tourism by the region’s top dignitaries, in recognition of his longtime investment in their people and economy.