SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Release Crazy Times Album "In The Next Couple Of Months"; "I'm Telling You From My Heart, It's The Best Record I Ever Made In My Life"

In a new interview with Steve Baltin for Forbes Sammy Hagar reveals that he and The Cricle will release their new Dave Cobb-produced album, Crazy Times.

"We're gonna have a new record coming out in the next couple of months, we're gonna release the first single," says Hagar. "We made a record called Crazy Times with Dave Cobb. It's the best record I ever made in my life, but I hate to even say that because that's what everyone says. But I'm telling you from my heart, it's the best record I ever made in my life."

Asked if he went to Nashville to record the album with Dave Cobb, Samy replies: "Yes, we did it at this RCA Studio with all that vintage equipment, it sounds phenomenal. It's great, my best songwriting ever, best production ever, and we made four videos already. And then I'm just gonna get these cocktails launched in Florida, hopefully this next couple of months and take this one state at a time with the greatest cocktails in the world."

Stay tuned for updates on the new record.

On April 29, Sammy Hagar & The Circle paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away on March 25 at the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel in Bogota, Colombia while the band was on tour. The band performed Foo Fighters' "My Hero" at the Beale Street Music Fest in in Memphis, Tennessee.

A message from Sammy Hagar states: "When we were asked by the promoter to fill in for the Foo Fighters at the Beale Street Music Festival, my first reaction was 'No fucking way!' We discussed it as a band, and we came up with 'Why not! Let's just go play music and you're at a big ass Circle party for those people, just do what we do!' Then with Dave Grohl's blessings we decided to do a broken down version of one of my favorite songs from one of my favorite bands. It felt appropriate. No rehearsal, After all this is rock 'n' roll and thats what it's all about. Enjoy."