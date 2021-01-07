SAMMY HAGAR & THE CIRCLE To Release Lockdown 2020 Album Tomorrow; Video Trailer Streaming
January 7, 2021, 2 hours ago
Sammy Hagar & The Circle will release Lockdown 2020 - a collection of 11 tracks recorded virtually during the band's popular lockdown sessions which began during the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders - tomorrow, Friday, January 8. Check out a new video trailer below:
Order the album via all digital platforms here.
Tracklisting:
"Funky Feng Shui"
"Won't Get Fooled Again" (The Who)
"Good Enough" (Van Halen)
"Three Little Birds" (Bob Marley)
"Whole Lotta Rosie" (AC/DC)
"For What It's Worth" (Buffalo Springfield)
"Keep A-Knockin'" (Little Richard)
"Right Now" (Van Halen)
"Don't Tell Me What Love Can Do" (Van Halen)
"Sympathy For The Human" (Sammy Hagar & The Wabos)
"Heroes" (David Bowie)