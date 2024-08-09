SAMMY HAGAR Thinks ALEX VAN HALEN's Silence Has To Do With The VAN HALEN Drummer's Book Deal - "I Guarantee You, That That Was Part Of The Deal"
August 9, 2024, 35 minutes ago
Sammy Hagar is currently out on The Best Of All Worlds 2024 Tour with rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar).
Not for a lack of trying on Hagar’s part, Van Halen drummer, Alex Van Halen, will not be making a guest appearance on the tour.
Speaking with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hagar explains, "I reached out to Alex a dozen times, before this tour was announced, and got no response. I mean, I’ve asked him to meet me under any conditions, any circumstances, anytime, anyplace, anywhere. It’s not like, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ It’s like, no answer. Zero.”
Hagar says he can’t recall a time Alex Van Halen has performed without his brother. Fittingly, the famed drummer is due to issue his autobiography, Brothers, this fall. That project might have something to do with the chasm of communication with the former Van Halen singer.
“I’m sure when he made his book deal, they said, ‘You cannot talk to Dave, and you cannot talk to Hagar. I guarantee you, that that was part of the deal.”
