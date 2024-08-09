SAMMY HAGAR Thinks ALEX VAN HALEN's Silence Has To Do With The VAN HALEN Drummer's Book Deal - "I Guarantee You, That That Was Part Of The Deal"

Sammy Hagar is currently out on The Best Of All Worlds 2024 Tour with rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar).

Not for a lack of trying on Hagar’s part, Van Halen drummer, Alex Van Halen, will not be making a guest appearance on the tour.

Speaking with Las Vegas Review-Journal, Hagar explains, "I reached out to Alex a dozen times, before this tour was announced, and got no response. I mean, I’ve asked him to meet me under any conditions, any circumstances, anytime, anyplace, anywhere. It’s not like, ‘Well, let me think about it.’ It’s like, no answer. Zero.”

Hagar says he can’t recall a time Alex Van Halen has performed without his brother. Fittingly, the famed drummer is due to issue his autobiography, Brothers, this fall. That project might have something to do with the chasm of communication with the former Van Halen singer.

“I’m sure when he made his book deal, they said, ‘You cannot talk to Dave, and you cannot talk to Hagar. I guarantee you, that that was part of the deal.”

Read more at Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Produced by Live Nation and featuring special guests Loverboy, the 28-date The Best Of All Worlds tour will conclude on August 31 in St. Louis, MO. For tickets and more details, go to RedRocker.com.

Tour dates:

August

9 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

13 - Spokane, WA - Airway Heights, WA BECU Live at Northern Quest

14 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resort Amphitheater

16 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

17 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

19 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resorts Amphitheatre

22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

23 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

25 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

27 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

28 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

31 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre