SAMMY HAGAR’s Red Rocker Lager Now Available In Ontario; Rest Of Canada Rollout Coming Later This Year

Sammy Hagar’s Red Rocker Lager has partnered with Ontario’s Railway City Brewery to distribute the “golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager” across Canada, reports the Toronto Sun. The beer is now available for retail, restaurants, and bar locations in Ontario and a rollout across Canada will happen in the coming months.

“If there are two things that I know, it’s that Canadians love a great beer and they know how to rock,” said Hagar in a statement.

Since launching in Detroit in October 2023, Red Rocker Lager is now available in Mexico, Michigan, California and Nevada, where the brew recently made its grand debut at Hagar’s Sammy’s Island at Palms Pool in Las Vegas.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is at the heart of Red Rocker Brewing Co. and there’s no better place to brew our beer than in Detroit Rock City. We created Red Rocker Lager to not only honor the fans, but to also pay tribute to the soul of Detroit rock ‘n’ roll. Our head brewer Cameron Schubert and I worked together with Brew Detroit for months tasting, tweaking and reformulating our beer until we got it to be exactly what we’d envisioned. I can’t wait for beer lovers in Michigan and all around the world to try it.” - Sammy in 2023

A Michigan native and brewer of 13 years, Schubert is head brewer and co-founder of Red Rocker Brewing Co., which he founded with his father, Eric Schubert. A nod to Hagar’s Cabo Wabo roots in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Red Rocker Lager is a golden, medium-bodied Mexican-style lager that is light, crisp and refreshing, with just a touch of sweetness.

Available in 4-packs of 16 oz. cans, Red Rocker Lager is 4.3% ABV and sold in liquor stores and bars throughout Michigan and will also be available soon for shipping to select states throughout the US via online orders on RedRockerBrewing.com. Red Rocker Brewing Co. is based in historic Corktown, one of downtown Detroit’s oldest neighborhoods.