SAMMY HAGAR’s “Stage Red” To Officially Open June 15th In Fontana, California

Sammy Hagar will officially open the doors to Stage RED Theater on Saturday, June 15th, with An Acoustic Evening With Sammy Hagar And Vic Johnson special concert event. Stage RED Theater is the multi-million dollar transformation of the historic Center Stage Theater into an intimate, state-of-the-art live music and entertainment venue honoring Fontana's own Red Rocker.

Tickets For An Acoustic Evening With Sammy Hagar And Vic Johnson are on sale here.





"I fell in love with music while growing up in Fontana so being honored by my hometown with a venue named after me is one of the coolest and proudest moments of my life," said Sammy Hagar. “It’s going to be a hell of a celebration!”

Guitar virtuoso Vic Johnson auditioned for Sammy Hagar in 1997, was hired on the spot, and the rest, as they say, is history. The lead guitarist has been a staple on Sammy’s tours and albums since. On tour, the band quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on the road, seamlessly ripping through Hagar’s career-spanning hits and their new original material.

Stage RED Theater is located in downtown Fontana at 8463 Sierra Avenue. Previously known as Center Stage Theater, Fontana’s City Hall announced the closure of the historic single-screen theater in 2022, promising a modernized venue that would also carry the influence of one of the city’s most famous sons, Sammy Hagar. The City enlisted Ideation Design Group, a longtime venue design partner of Hagar’s to spearhead the venue’s extensive remodel and design. Their two-year, multi-million dollar relaunch is set to deliver an unparalleled live music experience which aims to be a cornerstone of the city's cultural renaissance.

Set to kick off with a highly anticipated performance by Sammy Hagar, Stage RED Theater will offer guests not only top-notch performances but also a taste of Hagar’s award-winning portfolio of spirits including Sammy’s Beach Bar Rum, a partnership with Rick Springfield, Santo Spirits, a tequila collaboration with Guy Fieri, Sammy’s Beach Bar Cocktail Co. and Red Rocker Brewing Co.