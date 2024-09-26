SANDVEISS Ignites The Sonic Palette With Video For Title Track Of New Album, Stand In The Fire, Due In October

Quebec City, Canada’s heavy rock powerhouse Sandveiss is now releasing their electrifying new single, the title track from their upcoming album Stand In The Fire”. The single showcases the band’s signature blend of heavy riffs and melodic vocals, pushing their sound into new territories while staying true to their rock roots. Vocalist/guitarist Luc Bourgeois explains the single:

“The main idea for the song 'Standing In The Fire' was written during the early days of the lockdown in March 2020, actually after watching the Rocky movies with my son. The soundtracks of those movies inspired me to write a straightforward rock song as a tribute to the bands that made me want to play guitar when I was a kid in the '80s.”

He goes on to say that lyrically, the song addresses science denialism and the damage caused by disinformation. Belief and knowledge are two very different things, and unfortunately, there seems to be a blurring of the lines between the two for many people. Sandveiss always tries to push things a little further on every record that they do. On this one, they expanded their boundaries on all sides: the heavy is heavier, the prog is proggier, and the catchy is catchier.

Due out on October 11, 2024 from Folivora Records, Stand In The Fire is available for pre-order, on digital and vinyl, at this location.

Tracklisting:

"I'll Be Rising"

"Standing In The Fire"

"Wait And See"

"No Love Here"

"Fade (Into The Night)"

"Gone Away"

"These Cold Hands"

"Bleed Me Dry"

(Photo credit - Paul Di Giacomo)