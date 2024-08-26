SANKT VELTEN Announce New Lineup; "What If" Single And Lyric Video Released

Sankt Velten is the musical alter ego of Arnd, guitarist and original member of the German Essen-based thrashers, Darkness. Sankt Velten releases a new single and announces a changed lineup with a new bass player (formerly Holy Moses).

Sankt Velten's debut album, The Discreet Charm Of Evil, released in 2019, has received consistently good reviews. After a five-year break due to the pandemic and various lineup changes that made new productions, concerts and tours impossible, the band with Arnd and original member Eldar Ibrahimovic (War-Head, Definat) has found a new member.

The new man on bass is none other than Tom Becker, who recorded the successful album, The New Machine Of Liechtenstein, as bassist for German thrashers Holy Moses, he was bassist for Angel Dust and has played with greats such as Jörg Michael (Running Wild, Saxon, Stratovarius, among others), Matthias Moser (S.A.D.O.) and Leszek Szpigiel (Mekong Delta, Scanner).

Tom and Sankt Velten, aka Arnd, already know each other from the Darkness days, they recorded the Darkness album Defenders Of Justice together.

“What If” is the first single by Sankt Velten in the new lineup as a trio, recorded and produced by Eldar and Tom. Sankt Velten remain true to their style and are best categorized as speed and power metal, with a dash of NWOBHM. Watch the official lyric video below: