SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA And CHRIS REHN Talk Upcoming Release Of TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Debut Single "The Beauty Of Deception" - "In Planning For The Last Five Years"

Vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who fronted Angtoria from 2002 - 2011 and was with Cradle Of Filth for 14 years before leaving the band in 2009, recently announced the launch of her new band Torn Between Two Worlds with Angtoria bandmate Chris Rehn. Both she and Rehn spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai about the new project and the forthcoming single, "The Beauty Of Deception". Following is an excerpt from the interview.

BraveWords: How long has this comeback been in planning even though you aren't using the Angtoria name anymore?

Chris: "In planning... well, Sarah and I met back in 2001 and started talking about working together, so it's been in planning ever since then. We did some demo tracks as Torn Between Two Worlds back in 2003, and that escalated and evolved into Angtoria in 2006. 'The Beauty Of Deception' has been in planning for the last five years; not five years in the making, just in the planning. Sarah and I are both busy with our families and work, so trying to find the time to do things for fun versus for work... those are two different things. And when you're working 18 hours a day and trying to set time aside to do music for fun, it isn't easy."

BraveWords: The new single picks up exactly where God Has A Plan For Us All (Angtoria's first and only album) left off...

Chris: "I'm really glad to hear that. I think this is.... everything Sarah and I have done has been straight from our hearts. Both of us have been in the music business, as you know, for many, many years, so we've seen the ups and downs, experienced the pitfalls, travelled all over the world, so to be able to do something just to satisfy our own musical needs and make music for ourselves has been a key part of whatever we've done together. Every time. So for you to say that, it obviously comes through because Angtoria came from the Torn Between Two Worlds demo that we did in 2002."

BraveWords: God Has A Plan For Us All was released in 2006, but to this day anyone that discovered the album and fell in love with it still regards it as an epic piece of work. There is love for that record all over social media.

Sarah: "I think I get more feedback about the album than Chris does due to the fact I'm on social media, and without trying to sound egotistical, I've gotten letters from fans, I get regular comments and positive feedback from fans every other day talking about the album. It's so heartwarming, it's so touching. I've gotten emails from people on the verge of killing themselves, people who have lost their parents or been in difficult situations saying that we saved them with that album. Quite a few times I've been in tears getting all this feedback. It's phenomenal. To this day people still tell me God Has A Plan For Us All is a phenomenal album and that they still play it a lot. I'm hoping we can release it on vinyl some day because there's still a call for it 16 years down the line. It's mindblowing. I'm so proud of it."

Following is Sarah's official announcement for the launch of Torn Between Two Worlds:

"It honestly gives me so much pleasure in announcing that January 31st, 2021 Chris Rehn and I will be releasing our first track and video under a new name, and we will not be writing / releasing under the name Angtoria any longer.

As you know, in 2001, Chris and I met on tour when he was in Evergrey and I was with Therion. We wrote and recorded a demo for industry purposes entitled Torn Between Two Worlds. This was a 5-track recording. We received a brilliant response and Chris went on to write virtually an entire album called God Has A Plan For Us All, and I wrote the lyrics. We were then extremely lucky to get signed to Listenable Records in France.

After the release of the single and video of the track 'God Had A Plan For Us All', things slowed down and I have to admit, I was very much to blame. I stopped working with Mortiis and Therion, put Angtoria to the back and favoured only one band. I worked so hard, with little thanks, little return, little respect and no loyalty. For many years one of my biggest regrets was allowing Angtoria to fade away, but when you are lead to believe that you cannot do better and 'You need us, because your worth nothing without us' attitude, you start to believe it.

I've taken many years out and kept my views to myself, but lately people have popped back into my life and chipped away at my reluctancy to do music again, and given me that push to do it again. So, 14 years on, Chris and I are firmly back together under a new band name, Torn Between Two Worlds.

The first track released will be 'The Beauty of Deception'. The music has not changed and you will feel instantly that this music is a continuation of what should have been. Our connection with the name Angtoria ends, but that's all!

Sadly, due to Covid-19, the video released will be a lyric video. However, the track will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube Music, 24/7, TikTok, Amazon Music, Pandora, Digital 7, Facebook, Instagram Music, Napster and Shazam. We do hope this makes many of you happy; so sorry it's taken 14 years!"