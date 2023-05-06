SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Releases Cover Of SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Classic "Cities In Dust"

Back in January 2022, former Cradle of Filth backing vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who now fronts Torn Between Two Worlds, revealed she was gearing up to release a cover of the Siouxsie And The Banshees classic "Cities In Dust". After a long delay, the track is finally out.

Sarah: "Finally its being released, featuring two amazing musicians: Chris Twiest (I'm not overly sure if he does twist or not), for whom this track never would have been possible for me to ruin, and the amazing Ricardo Amorim (Moonspell) who did a hot guitar solo. Yes, if you know the original, it doesn't have a solo, but life is about taking chances and risks and as musicians, you need to take em! Thank you for waiting so long to check the track out! And a massive shout out to the lovely deHuisvleermuis for this art/track cover. So very grateful!"

The song is available via Bandcamp and will be available on other digital platforms soon.

Cities In Dust by Sarah Jezebel Deva

In June 2022, Torn Between Two Worlds, Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, released a new EP, entitled As If We Never Existed. It is now available via Bandcamp here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"Transparent"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

