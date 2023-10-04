SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA Says Thank You To TORN BETWEEN TWO WORLDS Fans - "I Am So Touched That So Many Have Given A Damn About Us"

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist Sarah Jezebel Deva, who now fronts Torn Between Two Worlds, has shared the following message via social media:

"I want to say the most massive thank you to all those who are using Spotify and all other streaming sites. On Spotify alone, Torn Between Two Worlds has hit over 1,000,000 streams. For a project, I am over the moon and so touched that so many have given a damn about us. Please keep streaming. Keep sharing the music and keep enjoying it.

It's Bandcamp Friday in a few days, I hope many more of you can support Torn Between Two Worlds or the few songs I have on the SJD profile, including 'Cities In Dust'.

Again, thank you. I never thought we would hit a million on one platform alone. So happy!"

In June 2022, Torn Between Two Worlds, Sarah Jezebel Deva and Chris Rehn, released a new EP, entitled As If We Never Existed. It is now available via Bandcamp here.

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"Transparent"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

"The Woman That Never Was"

"Transparent"

"The Beauty Of Deception"

"All Eyes On Me"

"Hello"

Back in January 2022, former Cradle of Filth backing vocalist Sarah revealed she was gearing up to release a cover of the Siouxsie And The Banshees classic "Cities In Dust". After a long delay, the track is finally out.

Sarah: "Finally its being released, featuring two amazing musicians: Chris Twiest (I'm not overly sure if he does twist or not), for whom this track never would have been possible for me to ruin, and the amazing Ricardo Amorim (Moonspell) who did a hot guitar solo. Yes, if you know the original, it doesn't have a solo, but life is about taking chances and risks and as musicians, you need to take em! Thank you for waiting so long to check the track out! And a massive shout out to the lovely deHuisvleermuis for this art/track cover. So very grateful!"