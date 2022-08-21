SARCATOR Drop Video For "Grave Maggot Future"

Swedish black / thrash circle Sarcator has revealed the music video for “Grave Maggot Future”, the first single from their upcoming sophomore album, Alkahest. Slated for release on October 21, 2022 via Black Lion Records, Alkshest will be out on CD, vinyl, and cassette, in addition to its availability on digital / streaming platforms. Aged 17 to 23, these maniacs have continued sharpening their blades ever since their emergence in mid-2010.

Regarding the new track, Sarcator states: “‘Grave Maggot Future’ — three words that connected right away with the song. It’s an apocalyptic and thrashy punk bomb that we felt would be a suiting first single. It is the first glimpse of what you may find on this album, along with lawless madness and ambient serenity.”

Pre-order / pre-save Alkahest at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Ascend"

"Perdition’s Hand"

"Grave Maggot Future"

"Dreameater"

"The Long Lost"

"He Who Comes From The Dark"

"Devil Sun"

"Sorrow’s Verse"

"Alkahest"

Having two EPs and an album under their belt, Sarcator beckons new hope for Swedish metal. These young adults from Trollhattan evoke titans of the genre that blurred the lines between the first wave of black metal and the Teutonic thrash. After spawning two mini-albums, they headed to the Studio-MT in their hometown to record their self-titled debut, released in November 2020. Only a few months after the release, they got nominated for the P3 Gold radio listeners award for Best Swedish Metal Group. Even though they didn’t win, it was still significant proof that the band was on the right path and not bad for four guys still in high school.

On the new album Alkahest, Sarcator progresses forward in their approach, with new territories explored. It is a heartfelt album with a broader palette of influences and inspirations. This time, their already discharged merciless blackened thrash triumphantly came to grips with melodic death metal sparks of The Crown, Dissection, and At The Gates. The Crown influences probably came by birth as the lineup includes Mateo Tervonen — the son of Marko Tervonen from The Crown.





