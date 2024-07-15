SATAN Announce European Tour Dates
Long-running heavy metal icons, Satan, will spend September roadbound on a month-long European tour. The journey begins with seven dates through the UK and Ireland with special guests, Seven Sisters followed by a stop at Pyrenean Warriors Open Air Fest in Torreilles, France. From there, the band will wind their way through sixteen more cities throughout Europe alongside Haunt and Hellfire. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.
Dates:
September (with Seven Sisters)
4 - Manchester, UK - The Bred Shed
5 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny
6 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Flying Duck
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo
8 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social
11 - London, England - Boston Music Room
12 - Brighton, England - Daltons
September
14 - Torreilles, France - Pyrenean Warriors Open Air
September (with Haunt and Hell Fire)
15 - Milan, Italy - Metalitalia Festival
16 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
17 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara
18 - Wien, Austria - Escape
19 - Linz, Austria - Steel City Sorcery
20 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Odessa
22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak
23 - Nurnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch
24 - Bochum, Germany - Trompete
25 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS
26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta
27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore
28 - Bielefeld, Germany - JZ Stricker
29 - Gent, Belgium - Asgaard
30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil
Satan will be touring in support of their forthcoming new full-length, Songs In Crimson, set for release on September 13 via Metal Blade Records. Further details on the record will be revealed on July 24. Stay alert.
Artwork by Eliran Kantor:
Satan are:
Brian Ross - vocals
Russ Tippins - guitars
Steve Ramsey - guitars
Graeme English - bass
Sean Taylor - drums
(Photo - Stefan Rosic)