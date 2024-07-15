SATAN Announce European Tour Dates

Long-running heavy metal icons, Satan, will spend September roadbound on a month-long European tour. The journey begins with seven dates through the UK and Ireland with special guests, Seven Sisters followed by a stop at Pyrenean Warriors Open Air Fest in Torreilles, France. From there, the band will wind their way through sixteen more cities throughout Europe alongside Haunt and Hellfire. Tickets are on sale now. See all confirmed dates below.

Dates:

September (with Seven Sisters)

4 - Manchester, UK - The Bred Shed

5 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

6 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Flying Duck

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Voodoo

8 - Dublin, Ireland - Grand Social

11 - London, England - Boston Music Room

12 - Brighton, England - Daltons

September

14 - Torreilles, France - Pyrenean Warriors Open Air



September (with Haunt and Hell Fire)

15 - Milan, Italy - Metalitalia Festival

16 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

17 - Zagreb, Croatia - Klub Mocvara

18 - Wien, Austria - Escape

19 - Linz, Austria - Steel City Sorcery

20 - Selb, Germany - Rockclub Nordbayern

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Odessa

22 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak

23 - Nurnberg, Germany - Der Hirsch

24 - Bochum, Germany - Trompete

25 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Beta

27 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi Galore

28 - Bielefeld, Germany - JZ Stricker

29 - Gent, Belgium - Asgaard

30 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Little Devil

Satan will be touring in support of their forthcoming new full-length, Songs In Crimson, set for release on September 13 via Metal Blade Records. Further details on the record will be revealed on July 24. Stay alert.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor:

Satan are:

Brian Ross - vocals

Russ Tippins - guitars

Steve Ramsey - guitars

Graeme English - bass

Sean Taylor - drums

(Photo - Stefan Rosic)