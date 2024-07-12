SATAN Announce New Album Songs In Crimson
July 12, 2024, 41 minutes ago
NWOBHM legends Satan have announced their seventh full-length album Songs In Crimson will be released September 13 via Metal Blade Records.
Artwork by Eliran Kantor:
More information will be available soon.
Satan have additionally announced a fall 2024 run through the UK and Europe with support from Haunt, Hell Fire, and Seven Sisters.
Dates:
September
4 – Manchester, UK – The Bred Shed
5 – Newcastle, UK – The Cluny
6 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Flying Duck
7 – Belfast, Ireland – Voodoo
8 – Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social
11 – London, England – Boston Music Room
12 – Brighton, England – Daltons
14 – Torreilles, France – Pyrenean Warriors Open Air
Tour with Haunt and Hell Fire
September
15 – Milan, Italy – Metalitalia Festival
16 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage
17 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mocvara
18 – Wien, Austria – Escape
19 – Linz, Austria – Steel City Sorcery
20 – Selb, Germany – Rockclub Nordbayern
21 – Warsaw, Poland – Odessa
22 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak
23 – Nurnberg, Germany – Der Hirsch
24 – Bochum, Germany – Trompete
25 – Oldenburg, Germany – MTS
26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta
27 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore
28 – Bielefeld, Germany – JZ Stricker
29 – Gent, Belgium – Asgaard
30 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil
(Photo – Stefan Rosic)