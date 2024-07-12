SATAN Announce New Album Songs In Crimson

NWOBHM legends Satan have announced their seventh full-length album Songs In Crimson will be released September 13 via Metal Blade Records.

Artwork by Eliran Kantor:

More information will be available soon.

Satan have additionally announced a fall 2024 run through the UK and Europe with support from Haunt, Hell Fire, and Seven Sisters.

Dates:

September

4 – Manchester, UK – The Bred Shed

5 – Newcastle, UK – The Cluny

6 – Glasgow, Scotland – The Flying Duck

7 – Belfast, Ireland – Voodoo

8 – Dublin, Ireland – Grand Social

11 – London, England – Boston Music Room

12 – Brighton, England – Daltons

14 – Torreilles, France – Pyrenean Warriors Open Air

Tour with Haunt and Hell Fire

September

15 – Milan, Italy – Metalitalia Festival

16 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage

17 – Zagreb, Croatia – Klub Mocvara

18 – Wien, Austria – Escape

19 – Linz, Austria – Steel City Sorcery

20 – Selb, Germany – Rockclub Nordbayern

21 – Warsaw, Poland – Odessa

22 – Ostrava, Czech Republic – Barrak

23 – Nurnberg, Germany – Der Hirsch

24 – Bochum, Germany – Trompete

25 – Oldenburg, Germany – MTS

26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Beta

27 – Hamburg, Germany – Bambi Galore

28 – Bielefeld, Germany – JZ Stricker

29 – Gent, Belgium – Asgaard

30 – Tilburg, Netherlands – Little Devil

(Photo – Stefan Rosic)