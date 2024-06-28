Satanic Or Deeply Spiritual? - BUCK DHARMA And ERIC BLOOM Tell PROFESSOR OF ROCK The Real Story Behind This BLUE ÖYSTER CULT Classic (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...

"Coming up next, an interview with Buck Dharma and Eric Bloom of Blue Öyster Cult, a band that haunted radio in the 70s with the chilling rock classic, '(Don't Fear) The Reaper'. It was written as a spiritual song, but its hypnotic guitars, thrilling percussion, and stirring harmonies led to so many urban legends and false narratives about its real meaning. '(Don't Fear) The Reaper' was unfairly painted as wicked and satanic. Then decades later it captured the zeitgeist again after its iconic use on a Saturday Night Live segment. The band had no idea, and they happened to catch it on TV in their hotel room while they were on tour. '(Don't Fear) The Reaper' became a hit all over again, but today we get the real story of this mesmerizing rock classic, next on Professor Of Rock."