SATCHVAI BAND Featuring JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI Unveils Star-Studded Lineup For "Surfing With The Hydra" Tour; New Dates Confirmed; Video

As previously announced, iconic guitar legends Joe Satriani and Steve Vai have joined forces to create the SatchVai Band. Today, we are excited to introduce the full band lineup: powerhouse drummer Kenny Aronoff, renowned bassist Marco Mendoza, and virtuoso guitarist Pete Thorn complete the stellar quintet that is SatchVai Band.

"Finding the right musicians for the SatchVai Band was at first a daunting task, then, an exciting one; there are so many great musicians to choose from!” says Satriani. “It’s no secret that the chemistry between players will always be the thing that makes them a magical live band, and we’ve found that chemistry with Kenny, Marco, and Pete. The upcoming shows will focus on not only our respective solo works, but also the music from our new album. We are so excited to get this show on the road and celebrate it with all of our fans!”

As Vai explains, “When considering forming one band around myself and Joe we talked about the qualities needed for each position, bass, drums, rhythm guitar. It was a surprising challenge to find the right fits.”

Drummer Kenny Aronoff is no stranger to Satriani fans. He has toured alongside Joe as part of the Chickenfoot band, joined on Satriani solo tours since 2019, played on The Elephant of Mars album, and most recently stepped in for Jason Bonham on the Best of All Worlds tour with Satriani, Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony.

"What can I say about the legendary Kenny Aronoff that I haven’t said before?” asks Satriani. No other drummer has the sound, feel, time, groove, and swagger like Kenny. He’s an exceptional human being too. He’s supernatural!"

"Kenny is the quintessential rock drummer,” said Vai. “His time is bullet-proof, his tone is fat and clean, and his ability to respond in an improvisational setting is instant. Besides that, he’s one of the easiest and most fun guys to tour with—an essential quality on the road."

When it came to adding a rhythm guitarist and bass player, the duo was challenged to find the right combo. Vai had been aware of Pete Thorn for quite a while and knew he was perfect for their band. As Vai explains, "Pete’s playing is rock solid with a huge tone in his fingers. His rhythm playing is tight and in tune in a way that’s rare, and his intonation is stunning. He’s the perfect musician for this band, and we couldn’t be happier to have him."

Satriani agrees, “Pete is an all-around monster guitarist. He has that rare ability to shine on rhythm and lead guitar, switching back and forth with finesse. He’s got the technical abilities and the rock ‘n’ roll attitude Steve, and I were hoping to find for our band."

Then came the choice for bassist, again Vai says of the addition of Marco Mendoza, "Marco is a bass phenomenon. With his 6-string fretless, his bass sings with perfect intonation and swooning vibrato. His wide, rich tone and masterful control of dynamics will bring a new dimension to our songs."

With Satriani echoing, "Marco’s musicianship is boundless. He’s got a special magic to his bass playing; it’s both foundational and out front at the same time. Together with his exceptional singing voice and stage presence, he will be a driving force in our band."

“I’ve been performing and recording music with Joe Satriani since 2012 (Chickenfoot, Sammy Hagar, G3 and Joe’s band) and have performed live with Steve Vai, but the next level is RIGHT NOW because I am joining the SatchVai band for a two-month tour this summer in Europe. I am pumped, excited and ready to kick ass!” – Kenny Aronoff

“It sounds like something out of a mad fantastical dream that the 14-year-old guitar-obsessed me would have had….’Joe Satriani and Steve Vai called, they want you to join their new band!’ And then I’d wake up and go to 9th grade math class! But it’s real! It’s a mind-blowing opportunity, and yet I also feel like I’ve arrived exactly where I’ve always wanted to be. I’m beyond excited to be of musical service to these legends, and to rock out!” – Pete Thorn

“I have to say that getting invited to be part of a great project like this is monumental for me personally! I know it’s going to be something very special, and I can’t wait to get it started.” – Marco Mendoza

The SatchVai Band tour will kick off on June 13, and feature stops in major cities like London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Amsterdam, and will also include performances at major European summer festivals including Hellfest, Umbria Jazz Festival and Guitares en Scene Fest. The tour is set to conclude in late July, with more dates to be announced soon.

Celebrating nearly five decades of musical friendship, Joe Satriani and Steve Vai made their first musical collaboration debut in March 2024. “The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1” showcases the unmatched synergy between these two legendary guitarists as they seamlessly trade solo sections throughout the nearly six-minute opus. Their second collaboration is set to be released just before the European tour, adding even more anticipation for this epic run.

Stay tuned for more details on this unprecedented collaboration and the release of their highly anticipated new music.

Surfing With The Hydra Tour 2025 dates:

June

13 - York, UK - Barbican

14 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Glasgow, SC - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - Civic Hall

19 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

21 - Clisson, FR - Hellfest

22 - Paris, FR - Palais Des Congres

23 - Amsterdam, NL - Amsterdam Afas

24 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto Arena

26 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

27 - Malmo, SE - Slagthuset Saluhallen

29 - Helsinki, FI - House of Culture

30 - Tampere, FI - Tampere Hall

July

2 - Uppsala, SE - Parksnackan

3 - Oslo, NO - Sentrum Scene

5 - Warsaw, PL - Torwar

8 - Munich, DE - Tollwood Festival

10 - Dusseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

11 - Frankfurt, DE - Jahrhunderthalle

12 - Zurich, CH - Volkshaus Zürich

13 - Milan, IT - Comfort Festival @ Villa Casati Stampa

15 - Pordenone, IT - Parco San Valentino

16 - Perugia, IT - Umbria Jazz

17 - Bologna, IT - Sequoie Music Park

18 - Saint-Julien, FR - Guitares en Scene Festival

20 - Prague, CZ - Forum Karlin

22 - Sofia, BG - National Palace of Culture

23 - Bucharest, RO - Arenele Romane

25 - Istanbul, TR - KüçükÇiftlik Park (not yet on sale)

28 - Athens, GR - Lycabettus Theater

More dates TBA. All ticket information at satchvaiband.com.

(Top photo by Jon Luini)