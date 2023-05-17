SATURNUS Release New Track “Breathe New Life”

Saturnus has released the heavily growling new track “Breathe New Life” as the final single taken from their forthcoming album The Storm Within, which has been slated for release on June 16, 2023 via Prophecy Productions. Pre-order the album here.

"What has been broken can never be fixed, but that pain can lead to hope at the same time", guitarist Julio Fernandez writes on behalf of the band. "It is that hope, which will let the blood rush back in and it will let us run on new paths, which are leading to our truth. Peace remains idle and it is depicted as some kind of utopian dream, which will take you to a state of mind where eternity is the only choice and your last breath is the key to open the very first door of a new chapter to come. 'Breathe New Life' is a heavy and solid musical statement with driving verses and anthemic choruses spellbound to embrace hearts and souls. This is the first song, which we wrote for The Storm Within. For us, it is a strong symbol that Saturnus are back for good and ready for more!"

The title of Saturnus' fifth album, The Storm Within, is hinting at both the tempest of the natural world and turmoil that can rage inside the mind. It is also quite obvious that the long time it took the Danes to create this full-length and the personal reasons behind the hiatus very much contributed and inspired its artistic expression.

Saturnus have outdone themselves with The Storm Within. The musical themes of the seas, rain, and stormy waters are a subtle presence and guiding thread throughout the songs that reflect anger, loss, melancholy, and pain in equal measure. The fully matured craftsmanship on this album is sublime and extremely dynamic, ranging from moments of calm to brutal outbursts.

Working again with producer Flemming Rasmussen, the legendary Danish producer of Metallica's classic albums, also ensured that the sound of The Storm Within matches its outstanding musical quality.

Saturnus came into being when singer Thomas A.G. Jensen started looking for fellow musicians in the area of Denmark's capital Copenhagen to form a death metal act in 1991. Following a number of changes during the next few years, the name was finally switched to Saturnus in 1993.

The band released their first album, Paradise Belongs To You, in January 1997 and were immediately invited to perform at the famous Roskilde Festival the same year. The show was recorded by Norwegian Radio (NRK) and ended up being broadcast all over Scandinavia, which firmly established the band as a death doom household name in Northern Europe. Following their sophomore album Martyre (2000) and the iconic third studio full-length Veronika Decides To Die, as well as constant touring throughout Europe and increasingly beyond, Saturn in Ascension was released in 2012, which was once again produced by Flemming Rasmussen.

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Saturnus got back on the roads of Europe and also performed at prestigious festivals such as Brutal Assault (CZ), Copenhell (DK), and ArtMania (RO) among many others. The Danes continued touring with occasional breaks from 2014 until 2017, which got them as far as Russia and to the Middle East.

After several notable changes in the lineup, Saturnus were joined by guitarists Indee Rehal-Sagoo (formerly Clouds and Eye Of Solitude) and Julio Fernandez from Autumnal in 2020. Despite more obstacles created by the pandemic, the band finally started working on their next album and also continued their collaboration with Flemming Rasmussen.

The Storm Within took a long time in its creation and along the way demanded painful sacrifices from Saturnus. All the blood, pain, and sweat have left their marks on this record. Yet in the end, the brutal honesty and the baring of the soul emanating from each note is what makes The Storm Within such a brilliant piece of music.

Tracklisting:

"The Storm Within"

"Chasing Ghosts"

"The Calling"

"Even Tide"

"Closing The Circle"

"Breathe New Life"

"Truth"

"Breathe New Life":

"The Calling" video: