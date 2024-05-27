SATYRICON Enlist ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO For Upcoming Live Dates

Iconic Norwegian metal band, Satyricon, have enlisted Anthrax bassist, Frank Bello, for their upcoming live shows.

The band shared the Instagram post below, writing: "There is smoke in the chimney at the Satyricon HQ every day. Next week we will fire up the engine again, starting at Sweden Rock and Mystic Festival. From there we go to Hellfest, Tons Of Rock, ARTmania Festival, Grieghallen/Beyond the Gates (two nights in a row), Brutal Assault, Hellsinki Metal Festival, Alcatraz Festival, Bloodstock Open Air and finally Næstved Metal Fest. In November we come to Latin America. As you can imagine, we look immensely forward to seeing all Satyricon Ultras across the world again. If we’re not playing anywhere near you, maybe you will travel to see us, if not we will meet later some day. This is going to be THE summer!"