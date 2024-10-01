SATYRICON Talk New Album - "There's Gonna Be A Lot About It That Is Not Conventional" (Video)

Drummer for iconic Norwegian metal band Satyricon, Frost (Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad), recently spoke with Rauta about the band's music, past, present and future. Check out the interview below.

On new music from Satyricon:

Frost: "I think that whatever this new album is gonna be - because we don't know for sure yet - but it's gonna be a more conventional album in a way, but there's gonna be a lot about it that is not conventional. We are looking into some different ideas, but I cannot reveal too much about them; that wouldn't make sense at this point. But somehow, the journey that Satyr (Sigurd Wongraven / frontman) was on when he worked on the Edvard Munch project will also have a pretty grave effect on what is happening with this new material. And I think that it will somehow reflect on how we think musically. But you might also say that we are a bit more back in a more conventional landscape, if that term makes sense in Satyricon's world. And I think that the album will be very, very varied. But you can always expect the unexpected in this band, and that continues to be true now and definitely not less, perhaps even a little bit more after that Munch period."

Satyricon performed at Bloodstock Open Air 2024 in Walton-on-Trent, England on August 11th. Fan-filmed video of their entire show can be veiwed below.

Setlist:

"To Your Brethren in the Dark"

"Forhekset"

"Filthgrinder"

"Now, Diabolical"

"Black Crow on a Tombstone"

"Deep Calleth Upon Deep"

"Repined Bastard Nation"

"The Pentagram Burns"

"Fuel for Hatred"

"Hvite Krists Død"

"Mother North"

"K.I.N.G."

Polish black metal legends, Behemoth, have released a video trailer for "The Unholy Trinity" European tour, scheduled for April 2025. Find the clip below.

Says Behemoth: "Legions of Europe! It’s that time again… We are beyond thrilled to announce that we’ll be bringing together the blasphemous forces of Behemoth, Satyricon and Rotting Christ for ‘The Unholy Trinity’ European tour." 🔥

Tickets are on sale now. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

4 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria

5 - Zenith - Munich, Germany

6 - Columbiahalle - Berlin, Germany

8 - Halle 622 - Zurich, Switzerland

11 - Olympia - Paris, France

12 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, England

13 - 013 Poppodium - Tilburg, Netherlands

15 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

16 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

18 - B-K - Stockholm, Sweden

20 - Inferno Metal Festival - Oslo, Norway*

22 - Ice Hall - Helsinki, Finland

23 - Palladium - Riga, Latvia

25 - Orbita Hall - Wrocław, Poland

26 - Ragnaroek Festival - Lichtenfels, Germany*

27 - O2 Universum - Prague, Czech Republic

* Behemoth only