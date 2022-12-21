SAVAGE EXISTENCE Announce April Release Of New Self-Titled Album; "Steady Blows To The Head" Single Due In January

On April 27, Savage Existence will present their self-titled album - honest, violent, groovy and still crazy savage!

As a follow-up to their 2021 album Animals, the upcoming album is just what a true metalhead needs. And prior to the album’s release, a single will be issued for the track “Steady Blows To The Head” on January 9. Pre-save the single here.

Formed in Costa Rica by Daniel Cleland (guitars) and Jesse Radford (drums), both entrepreneurs from Canada, and singer and songwriter Anton Darusso. They are joined by Daniel Ramos (bass) and Andreas Castro (guitars).

“Savage Existence revisits old school groove metal with elements of American metal, death metal, and southern rock, with lyrics that speak about real life issues and relevant concerns of the modern day,” is how Cleland describes the group’s sound.

“We made the new self-titled Savage Existence album as a fully collaborative unit, more experienced and better equipped than the first recording. We recorded with Logan Mader for a second time, but accessed the top notch gear in The Hideout, Skeleton Key, and Logan’s personal studios in Las Vegas. There are more vicious guitar solos, more complex overall arrangements to the songs, and generally we feel that this album shows-off just better composition. I really hope people are going to accept and love this record!”

“Logan Mader is of course one of the pioneers of groove metal from the 90s, and he’s produced debut albums for top selling bands like Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, Devildriver and Cavalera Conspiracy. So having him in our corner has been a great asset.”

And although its release is still on the horizon, Cleland already has a few favorite tracks. “Personally my favorite tracks are ‘Cull,’ ‘Matricide,’ and ‘Enigma.’ I love the brutality and in your face lyrics of ‘Cull.’ I love the heavy melodic riffs of ‘Matricide’ along with the two guitar solos by Gary Holt. And I love the philosophizing lyrics of ‘Enigma,’ along with another Gary Holt solo. However another couple of awesome songs with great choruses and riffs are ‘Leap of Faith’ and ‘Standing in Flames.’”

Lastly, what are Savage Existence’s plans once the album is unleashed? “World domination! We’re doing some touring in South America while we wait for our USA visas to come though, and planning on touring Europe this summer. The whole idea is to support our upcoming releases with at least a year of touring!”

Tracklisting:

"Still Life"

"Steady Blows To The Head"

"Cull"

"Dumpster Water"

"Leap Of Faith"

"All On You"

"Independence Day"

"Enigma"

"Standing In Flames"

"Matricide"

Stay tuned for updates.