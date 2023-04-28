SAVAGE EXISTENCE Unveil "Standing In Flames" Single And Video; New Album Out Now

With the release of their self-titled debut today, modern metallists Savage Existence have issued a new single/video for one of the album’s standout tracks, “Standing In Flames”. Lyrically focusing on trying to remain grounded and focused when it feels like the world is crashing down around you, the party-hearty video is loaded with bikinis and babes, and can be viewed below.

“‘Standing in Flames’ represents where Savage Existence is heading musically,” explains the band. “It’s aggressive, yet upbeat and it’s something you could either play at the gym or at a party. We’re super excited to get ‘Standing in Flames’ out to the world as part of our highly anticipated self-titled album. We’re super proud of this track and this album, and are looking forward to how everybody around the world responds.”

Formed in Costa Rica by Daniel Cleland (guitars) and Jesse Radford (drums), both entrepreneurs from Canada, and singer and songwriter Anton Darusso, they are joined by Daniel Ramos (bass) and Andreas Castro (guitars). In 2021, they released their debut album, Animals. And on the day of their latest album’s release, the band will launch a European tour opening for Ross the Boss.

“Savage Existence revisits old school groove metal with elements of American metal, death metal, and southern rock, with lyrics that speak about real life issues and relevant concerns of the modern day.”

Tracklisting:

“Still Life”

“Steady Blows To The Head”

“Cull”

“Dumpster Water”

“Leap Of Faith”

“All On You”

“Independence Day”

“Enigma”

“Standing In Flames”

“Matricide”

“Leap Of Faith" video:

Savage Existence tour dates with Ross The Boss:

April

28 - Remchingen, Germany - No Playback Festival

29 - Vorselaar, Belgium - De Dreef

30 - Lingen, Germany - Alter Schlachthof



May

2 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

3 - Magdeburg, Germany - Factory

4 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

5 - Andernach, Germany - Andernacher Metal Days

6 - Gladbeck, Gladbeck Metal Bash Open Air

7 - Drachten, Netherlands - Iduna

9 - Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg

10 - Oldenburg, Germany - Amadeus

11 - Odense, Denmark - Kansas City

12 - Hademarschen, Germany - Hademarscher Hof

13 - Hamburg Neu-Wulmstorf, Germany - Metal Bash