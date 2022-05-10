SAVAGE GRACE Founder CHRISTIAN LOGUE To Headline Keepers Of The Flame Festival

Christian Logue, founder of legendary L.A. speed metal band Savage Grace will be headlining the Keepers of the Flame Festival in Mexico City on July 15.

Logue and his handpicked band of international stars will be joined by Helstar, Nasty Savage, Tyrant, Attacker and other power metal groups.

Savage Grace has recently completed their first new album in over three decades under the auspices of Roland Grapow, formerly of German power metal icons Helloween. The album is now available for license to all territories.

Logue will also be hosting an intimate meet and greet for the first 50 fans to purchase the meet and greet package, which will include two drinks, appetizers and a copy of Logue's autobiography, Savage Grace Diary.

“This is my first gig in Mexico and we intend to give the maniacal fans an incredible show. Mexico loves metal and the lineup of bands for this event is mind blowing,” says Logue.

Purchase tickets to Keepers Of The Flame here and tickets to the Christian Logue meet and greet at this location.