SAVAGE LANDS Receive One Million Dollar Donation From Hellfest

Savage Lands are still buzzing after last week's performance on the mainstage at Hellfest. Today, the musician-run 501(c) 3 non-profit is thrilled to announce that the festival is donating one million Euro to support their ongoing reforestation efforts in Costa Rica and Europe.

"This is a historical move by Hellfest and a great signal to the music industry", says musician-turned-activist Sylvain Demercastel, who founded Savage Lands with Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren. "Such an extraordinarily generous donation from a renowned festival is just another example of the many ways that the metal community supports each other."

Hellfest's donation is just one part of a five-year partnership. Savage Lands will continue to host a booth on the festival grounds. This year, Bill Hudson (I Am Morbid), members of Dimmu Borgir and other metalheads stopped by their booth to learn more about the green zones, nature sanctuaries and other biodiversity preservation projects that they are building in Costa Rica. The non-profit has protected 60,000 square feet of rain forest using 100% of the royalties from their music.

"As a non-profit, we depend on the support of our listeners, other organizations and fellow artists", Sylvain says.

During Savage Land's performance at Hellfest, they were joined by many of their famous friends: Andreas Kisser (Sepultura), Shane Embury (Napalm Death), Billy Graziadei (Biohazard) Vincent Dennis (Body Count), Daniel de Jongh (Textures), Silje Wergeland (The Gathering), Jesper Liveröd (Nasum), Alejandro Montoya (Cultura tres), Poun and Etienne Treton (Black Bomb A) and Chloe Trujilo. Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) and Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ) also pledged their support via video. So did Maria Franz from Heilung, who are also partnering with Savage Lands. The Nordic collective are donating $1 for every ticket sold on their US tour to support the non-profit's reforestation efforts.

Some of those artists have already committed to work with Savage Lands on their upcoming album, which will be released by Season of Mist. In the meantime, Sylvain and Dirk are still looking for more festivals and other prominent members of the metal community to join the army of trees.

"Our goals are attainable" Sylvain says. "By converting the land that we purchase into nature sanctuaries, Savage Lands will help set a precedent for environmental activism. But we must act quickly. Ecosystems are still under attack. If we don't, then there won't be any wildlife left to save".

Just listening to their music helps support Savage Lands. 100% of their song royalties fund the non-profit’s preservation efforts in Costa Rica.

Donations can also be made here.

(Top photo - David Gallard)