SAVATAGE - Comeback Show In Munich Upgraded To Larger Venue, Oberhausen Gig Officially Sold Out

The legendary Savatage (Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums, and Zak Stevens - vocals) have announced tour dates across Europe for summer 2025, with a mix of festival appearances and headline shows.

It has been confirmed that the band's June 14th show in Overghausen, Germany is officially sold out, and the June 19 in Munich, Germany has been moved from the Tonhalle to the larger Zenith venue due to ticket demand.

Says Zak Stevens: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over twenty years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here’s our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years! All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It’s even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that’s going to take place with those shows."

Savatage mastermind Jon Oliva expressed his disappointment at not being able to join the band for the shows, but shared his excitement, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can’t wait to rock you!"

For further details, including ticket/festival links, head to savatage.com. Find a video trailer below.

South American dates:

April

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed (Headline Date)

23 - Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

European dates:

June

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Headline Date - Sold Out)

16 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (Headline Date)

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457 (Headline Date)

19 - Munich, Germany - Zenith (Headline Date - Venue Upgraded)

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Grapop Metal Meeting

24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz (Headline Date)

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave

(Photo - Josh Ruzansky)