SAVATAGE - Forgotten Songs Compilation Streaming Via YouTube

Rock Duck Radio producer Mark Christopher Garrett has shared a compilation of "forgotten" Savatage songs. Check it out below.

"Savatage has a lot of classic hits; these are not them. These Savatage songs are the lost and forgotten songs discarded in one way or another from their intended release album. Some have been released on special or limited edition album runs, others are alternate takes on familiar Savatage songs that were released. Either way, here they are in one place, Savatage: The Forgotten Songs."

Tracklist:

"Criss Oliva Guitar Intro"

"Target"

"Living On The Edge Of Time"

"Lady In Disguise"

"Before I Hang"

"Stranger In The Dark"

"Fighting For Love"

"The Message"

"Metalhead"

"Larry Elbows" (alt. take)

"Jon Oliva Rap"

"Criss Oliva Guitar Outro"

The legendary Savatage (Johnny Lee Middleton - bass, Chris Caffery - guitars, Al Pitrelli - guitars, Jeff Plate - drums, and Zak Stevens - vocals) have announced tour dates across Europe for summer 2025, with a mix of festival appearances and headline shows.

Says Zak Stevens: "As you can imagine, there are so many special things about these shows that are racing through my mind. We get to play a series of headline shows for the first time in over twenty years that will put us right back in front of all of the unbelievable fans who have given us so many unforgettable memories over the last three decades. Here’s our chance to directly give back to everyone who’s been there supporting us all these years! All the great festival shows are going to be off-the-charts amazing. It’s even hard to imagine the scale of excitement that’s going to take place with those shows."

Savatage mastermind Jon Oliva expressed his disappointment at not being able to join the band for the shows, but shared his excitement, stating: "I am very excited for the guys to be doing some shows. Unfortunately, due to health issues, I will not be able to join the guys for this run. Hopefully, this is just temporary. I will continue working in the studio on new music for the future. These shows will be awesome and I will be working with them to get it all ready for you. I know everyone is going to love it!!! Me and the guys are very excited and ready to kick ass! So from me, thank you all for the support for all these years and we can’t wait to rock you!"

For further details, including ticket/festival links, head to Savatage.com. Find a video trailer below.

South American dates:

April

19 - São Paulo, Brazil - Monsters Of Rock

21 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaço Unimed (Headline Date)

23 - Santiago, Chile - Masters Of Rock

European dates:

June

13 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle (Headline Date)

16 - London, UK - Shepherds Bush Empire (Headline Date)

18 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457 (Headline Date)

19 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle (Headline Date)

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Grapop Metal Meeting

24 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz (Headline Date)

26 - Barcelona, Spain - Rock Fest

28 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Rockwave