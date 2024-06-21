SAVATAGE - Japan Live ’94 To Be Released On Vinyl For The First Time Ever In August

Savatage announces the release of their live album, Japan Live ’94, via earMUSIC.

For three years earMUSIC has been paying tribute to the heavy metal legends with the extensive re-release of their entire studio album back catalogue on heavyweight, high-quality 12" LP. From Sirens (1983) to Poets And Madmen (2001), all studio albums returned on finest vinyl after having been sought after by fans and collectors for a long time.

In memory of Criss Oliva and to honor his legacy and his unmistakably unique work, Savatage and earMUSIC celebrated the release of Ghost In The Ruins for the very first time on vinyl on October 27, 2023.

Now, with the first-time-ever-on-vinyl release of Japan Live ‘94 on August 9, the exciting LP reissue journey comes to an end.

Like sonic snapshots, live albums memorialize and preserve amplified moments in time. For those in attendance, they allow the ability to relive an aural moment, and for the rest of us, it's the ultimate souvenir, a time-stamped milestone that captures an artist/a band as they were.

In Savatage's case, Japan Live ‘94 captures a crucially important and significant tour for a band that, after experiencing gut-wrenching tragedy and massive personnel changes, was on undeniably shaky ground but stood tall, nonetheless. It was the first stop on a trip that ultimately forge onward to Sarajevo and Siberia – a journey that, 30 years later, has no end in sight.

This double LP release marks the first time in audio form that the show is available in its entirety with all 16 songs in show running order and all newly mastered for vinyl. The album is being reissued on heavyweight black vinyl, packed in a deluxe gatefold packaging with the original cover design, brand new liner notes by Clay Marshall and rare memorabilia.

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

"Taunting Cobras"

"Edge Of Thorns"

"Chance"

"Conversation Piece"

"Nothin' Going On"

"He Carves His Stone"

"Jesus Saves"

"Watching You Fall"

"Castles Burning"

Disc 2

"All That I Bleed"

"Stare Into The Sun"

"Damien"

"Handful Of Rain"

"Sirens"

"Gutter Ballet"

"Hall Of The Mountain King"