SAVATAGE - Restored "Lost" Double Album Version Of Streets: A Rock Opera Streaming Via YouTube

Rock Duck Radio producer Mark Christopher Garrett has shared a restored version Savatage's classic Streets as a double album, as it was originally intended, via YouTube. Check it out below.

Garrett: "Savatage's and Paul O'Neills' Streets: A Rock Opera was released in 1991 by Atlantic Records. Originally intended as a double album, Atlantic Records decided to scratch the double album and released it as a solo album/cd/tape. All the recordings for the project were then stored at the Atlantic Records vault.

Years later, after the success of Paul O'Neills' and Jon Oliva's Trans-Siberian Orchestra, they wanted to release Srreets: A Rock Opera - The Story Of D.T. Jesus in its entirety, only to find out Atlantic Records misplaced the original recorded tracks in their vault and cannot find them. Oliva and O'Neill even offered a $1000.00 reward for anyone who could find them; none could.

Rock Duck Radio is now proud to present for the first time ever, the infamous Streets A Rock Opera Double Album restored in its entirety (almost). Some are the original recordings, just lower quality, others such as 'Desiree' are familiar to the Savatage fanbase with Zach Stevens singing, butt can now be heard in its proper context of the full D.T. Jesus storyline, kind of like the song 'Stay' as well. One song I was not able to get and that was 'Sanctuary', but it was substituted with the song 'Target', which is what it was originally based on anyway.

Songs like 'Beyond Broadway' and others are the original 'lost tracks'. The worst track I found was 'Island Of The Kings'. It was a very rough 4-track demo with a lot of tape hiss; fortunately, in the context of the D.T. Jesus storyline it really works. A lot of work went into the making and restoration of this rock masterpiece, I hope you enjoy!

Paul O'Neills vision can now be heard the way he intended it, may he Rock In Peace up in heaven with our brother Criss Oliva, this video is for you my friends, U.R.O.K!"

Tracklist:

Act I

"Intro"

"Beyond Boadway"

"Streets"

"Jesus Saves"

"Larry Elbows"

"Tonight He Grins Again"

"Strange Reality"

Act II

"Island of the Kings"

"A Little Too Far"

"Target"

"You're Alive"

"Sammy And Tex"

"St. Patricks"

"Can You Hear Me Now"

Act III

"Tonight I Would Be King"

"Life Goes On"

"It's Up to You"

"New York City Don't Mean Nothing"

"Desiree"

"Ghost in the Ruins"

"Living on the Edge of Time"

Act IV

"Stay"

"If I Go Away"

"Agony and Ecstasy"

"Heal My Soul"

"Somewhere In Time"

"Believe"

"D.T. Jesus" (Reprise)

The timestamps for the tracks can be found here.