SAVATAGE - Sirens And The Dungeons Are Calling Albums Available Via Digital Platforms For The First Time

The Savatage camp - many of whom are a part of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra - has checked in with the following update:

"For the first time in the US both Sirens and The Dungeons Are Calling are now available digitally to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer. This is just the start of many new exciting things we have in store for you this year. Happy listening!"

Check out the albums via Spotify here:

- Sirens

- The Dungeons Are Calling

Sirens is Savatage's debut album, released in 1983 via Par Records. It was followed up by The Dungeons Are Calling EP in 1984 issued via Conbat Records. Music For Nations handled both releases for the UK.

The tracks on The Dungeons Are Calling were recorded during the same sessions for the Sirens album. The two were meant to be a full length debut but were divided due to limited space for songs on vinyl. The two were released together in 2011 for the first time "as they were meant to be" according to frontman / co-founder Jon Oliva.

Sirens tracklist:

"Sirens"

"Holocaust"

"I Believe"

"Rage"

"On The Run"

"Twisted Little Sister"

"Living For The Night"

"Scream Murder"

"Out On The Streets"

The Dungeons Are Calling tracklist:

"The Dungeons Are Calling"

"By the Grace of the Witch"

"Visions"

"Midas Knight"

"City Beneath the Surface"

"The Whip"