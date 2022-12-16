SAVOY BROWN – Co-Founding Guitarist KIM SIMMONDS Dead At 75

Kim Simmonds, the co-founding guitarist of U.K. rock band Savoy Brown, has died at the age of 75. The band shared the news on their social media pages that Simmonds died peacefully in his sleep on December 13 and also posted a tribute with the lyrics from their track “All I Can Do.”

Simmonds had been battling a rare form of stage-four colon cancer. He said in August, "I’ve been receiving chemotherapy and that has made it hard for me to play gigs. One of the side effects is peripheral neuropathy which has now deadened the nerves in my fingers and hands (feet too)."