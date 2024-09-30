SAXON Announce "Hell, Fire And Steel" European Tour Performing Wheels Of Steel Album In Its Entirety

British metal legends, Saxon, are pleased to announce their extensive “Hell, Fire And Steel” European tour.

Says Saxon: "The tour will see us perform our classic album Wheels Of Steel in its entirety on what will be its 45th anniversary, plus all the hits, fan favourites and songs from our new album Hell Fire and Damnation. This is a Saxon tour like no other and one you are not going to want to miss!"

The “Hell, Fire And Steel” tour kicks off in Bremen, Germany on February 4, a listing of dates are below. Tickets are available via general on sale Friday, October 4 with various pre-sales prior, with Sweden general on sale Monday, October 7.

* Tickets on sale for Milan and Tilburg as of Tuesday, October 1

** Tickets on sale for Copenhagen, Prague, Kraków, Vienna and Warsaw as of Wednesday, October 2

For tickets and more information, visit saxon747.com/tourdates. More dates to be added.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Aladin Music Hall - Bremen, Germany

6 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark **

7 - Conventum - Orebro, Sweden

8 - Värmekyrkan - Norrköping, Sweden

9 - Slagthuset - Malmö, Sweden

11 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

13 - Trädgär'n - Gothenburg, Sweden

14 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

15 - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic **

20 - Studio - Kraków, Poland **

21 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria **

23 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland **

25 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany

26 - Live Club - Milan, Italy *

28 - Volkshaus - Zurich, Switzerland

March

1 - Central - Erfurt, Germany

2 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands *

4 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

5 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany