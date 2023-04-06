SAXON Enlist DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER As Their New Touring Guitarist

Following the official announcement on March 10 that founding Saxon guitarist, Paul Quinn, will step down from touring duties, the band are very pleased to announce that Brian Tatler from Diamond Head will be appearing with Saxon for shows starting July 2023.

Says Biff Byford" “We welcome our good friend Brian Tatler aboard the Saxon battleship on our live journey across the World … Bring It On!!”

Brian joins fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibs Carter, drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist Biff Byford for shows starting on July 7 in Athens, Greece but will continue to be a member of Diamond Head.



Saxon dates:



July

7 - Athens, Greece - Rockwave Festival

8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival

13 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival

22 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo In Rock Festival

29 - Pyras, Germany - Classic Rock Night Festival

August

5 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival

12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak Festival

Saxon’s latest album, More Inspirations, featuring a selection of cover tunes from bands that influenced the band over the years, is out now via Silver Lining Music.

(Photo - Paradise Through A Lens)