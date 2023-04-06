SAXON Enlist DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER As Their New Touring Guitarist
April 6, 2023, an hour ago
Following the official announcement on March 10 that founding Saxon guitarist, Paul Quinn, will step down from touring duties, the band are very pleased to announce that Brian Tatler from Diamond Head will be appearing with Saxon for shows starting July 2023.
Says Biff Byford" “We welcome our good friend Brian Tatler aboard the Saxon battleship on our live journey across the World … Bring It On!!”
Brian joins fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, bassist Nibs Carter, drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist Biff Byford for shows starting on July 7 in Athens, Greece but will continue to be a member of Diamond Head.
Saxon dates:
July
7 - Athens, Greece - Rockwave Festival
8 - Knislinge, Sweden - Time To Rock Festival
13 - Balingen, Germany - Bang Your Head Festival
22 - Cremona, Italy - Luppolo In Rock Festival
29 - Pyras, Germany - Classic Rock Night Festival
August
5 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsrojet Festival
12 - Horsens, Denmark - Jailbreak Festival
Saxon’s latest album, More Inspirations, featuring a selection of cover tunes from bands that influenced the band over the years, is out now via Silver Lining Music.
(Photo - Paradise Through A Lens)