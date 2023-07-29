SAXON Frontman BIFF BYFORD Reveals How AC/DC Changed His Life

Speaking with Classic Rock for the publication's tribute issue to AC/DC's 50th anniversary, Saxon frontman Biff Byford revealed how how Angus & Co.'s 1976 debut, High Voltage, changed his life.

Byford: “Someone gave me a cassette of High Voltage, and the second I heard 'It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock’N’Roll)', I immediately ran to the boys (in Saxon) to show it them. I played it in our van for about five months straight!”

Byford adds that High Voltage altered the DNA of his own band, who were a few years from releasing their debut album and still trying to perfect their sound.

"We liked the energy of punk, because it was fast and furious, but we needed AC/DC for that groove. Put the two together and you get Saxon."

