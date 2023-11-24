SAXON - Music On Vinyl Announces Limited Edition Reissues Of Solid Ball Of Rock And Metalhead Albums

Music On Vinyl has announced a first batch of Saxon reissues. This batch includes the 1990 Solid Ball Of Rock and the 1999 Metalhead, which are both available as limited editions of only 1,000 copies each. Both will be released on January 19.

These editions include an additional cover print, which is exclusive to this reissue. After these 1,000 copies, a possible repress won't include this cover print.

Solid Ball Of Rock is the tenth studio album by Saxon and was originally released in 1991. Five of its eleven tracks were written by new bassist Nibbs Carter, who co-wrote another three songs.

The addition of young bassist Nibbs Carter seemed to inject new life into the group, which unleashed some of its most aggressive songs in years, including the full-on thrashing "Altar Of The Gods" and positively scorching "Baptism Of Fire."

"For our audience - and without an audience there is no band - our focus returned on Solid Ball Of Rock...," noted singer Biff Byford. "Since then, we've been right on it."

Solid Ball Of Rock is available as a limited edition of 1,000 individually numbered copies on gold colored vinyl and includes an insert. This special edition contains an additional and exclusive cover print.

Trends may come and trends may go, but New Wave of British Heavy Metal pioneers Saxon carry on carrying on. Originally released in 1999, Metalhead references to the earnest, pop-averse, patently obvious heavy metal hallmarks that is Saxon. Led by the instantly recognizable voice of frontman Biff Byford, this is music to the ears of their veteran followers.

Metalhead is available as a limited edition of 1,000 individually numbered copies on silver colored vinyl and includes an insert. This special edition contains an additional and exclusive cover print.