SAXON Premier "Fire And Steel" Music Video

British metal legends, Saxon, have released a video for "Fire And Steel", featured on the band’s 24th studio album, Hell, Fire And Damnation, out now via Silver Lining Music. Watch below:

Hell, Fire And Damnation is a superlative British heavy metal classic. Biff Byford delivers his richest vocals in years, Nigel Glockler and Nibbs Carter on drums and bass respectively lay down the rhythmic law with bombastic power, and the guitars of Doug Scarratt and Brian Tatler are fresh and fiery, a perfect complement to each other, carrying an overall energy and fury which will have fans salivating. Musically, Saxon bring it all to the table. There's a furious tribute to actual heavy metal in the denim & leather coated super-sprint “Fire And Steel”, a wonderful nod to the NWOBHM's birth in the electric mid-pace “Pirates Of The Airwaves” and the glorious frenetic assault of the title track “Hell, Fire And Damnation”.

Produced by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Exodus, Accept and Priest guitarist) and Biff Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, Hell, Fire And Damnation strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal muscle which Saxon co-created.

Hell, Fire And Damnation is available in a variety of formats and orders can be placed here.

Hell, Fire And Damnation tracklisting:

"The Prophecy"

"Hell, Fire And Damnation"

"Madame Guillotine"

"Fire And Steel"

"There’s Something In Roswell"

"Kubla Khan And The Merchant Of Venice"

"Pirates Of The Airwaves"

"1066"

"Witches Of Salem"

"Super Charger"

"Witches Of Salem" lyric video:

"Madame Guillotine" video:

"There’s Something In Roswell" video:

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" video:

Following the release of Hell, Fire And Damnation, a successful European tour alongside Judas Priest and Uriah Heep, Saxon show no sign of slowing down with the co-headline US tour with Uriah Heep named Hell, Fire & Chaos - The Best Of British Rock & Metal, which starts in Fort Lauderdale, Florida tonight, April 23.

All Saxon tour dates and tickets can be found here. Check out a message from Biff Byford below:

Saxon recently announced their extensive “Hell, Fire And Steel” European tour.

Says Saxon: "The tour will see us perform our classic album Wheels Of Steel in its entirety on what will be its 45th anniversary, plus all the hits, fan favourites and songs from our new album Hell Fire and Damnation. This is a Saxon tour like no other and one you are not going to want to miss!"

The “Hell, Fire And Steel” tour kicks off in Bremen, Germany on February 4, a listing of dates are below. For tickets and more information, visit saxon747.com/tourdates. More dates to be added.

Tour dates:

February

4 - Aladin Music Hall - Bremen, Germany

6 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark **

7 - Conventum - Orebro, Sweden

8 - Värmekyrkan - Norrköping, Sweden

9 - Slagthuset - Malmö, Sweden

11 - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway

13 - Trädgär'n - Gothenburg, Sweden

14 - Folkets Park - Huskvarna, Sweden

15 - Cirkus - Stockholm, Sweden

17 - Docks - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Lucerna Music Bar - Prague, Czech Republic **

20 - Studio - Kraków, Poland **

21 - Gasometer - Vienna, Austria **

23 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland **

25 - Muffathalle - Munich, Germany

26 - Live Club - Milan, Italy *

28 - Volkshaus - Zurich, Switzerland

March

1 - Central - Erfurt, Germany

2 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands *

4 - Huxleys - Berlin, Germany

5 - Haus Auensee - Leipzig, Germany