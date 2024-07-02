SAXON - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

July 2, 2024, an hour ago

On June 29th, British metal legends Saxon performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hell, Fire And Damnation"
"Motorcycle Man"
"Power And the Glory"
"Madam Guillotine"
"Heavy Metal Thunder"
"Dallas 1 PM"
"The Eagle Has Landed"
"Strong Arm of the Law"
"And the Bands Played On"
"Denim And Leather"
"Wheels of Steel"
"747 (Strangers in the Night)"
"Crusader"
"Princess of the Night"



