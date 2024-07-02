SAXON - Pro-Shot Video Of Entire Hellfest 2024 Show Streaming

On June 29th, British metal legends Saxon performed at Hellfest 2024 in Clisson, France. Pro-shot livestream video of the entire show, courtesy of ARTE Concert, can be viewed below.

Setlist:

"Hell, Fire And Damnation"

"Motorcycle Man"

"Power And the Glory"

"Madam Guillotine"

"Heavy Metal Thunder"

"Dallas 1 PM"

"The Eagle Has Landed"

"Strong Arm of the Law"

"And the Bands Played On"

"Denim And Leather"

"Wheels of Steel"

"747 (Strangers in the Night)"

"Crusader"

"Princess of the Night"