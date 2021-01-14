SCARLET AURA Announces New Single, Surprise Album

In 2016, Scarlet Aura released their first album. In 2021, the band celebrates the fifth anniversary of Falling Sky with a re-recording, re-mix and remastering of the album. As the original was produced by Roy Z (Sepultura, Halford, Bruce Dickinson), the anniversary edition is produced by the one who wrote the songs - Scarlet Aura guitarist Mihai “Myke D” Danciulescu. This special treat was recorded at the Silver City Studio by the actual Scarlet Aura members - vocalist Aura Danciulescu, guitarist Mihai Danciulescu, bassist Rares Rene Nistor, and drummer Sorin Ristea.

To mark this fifth anniversary, Falling Sky will be available digitally on April 16th. But fans won’t need to wait too long, because on January 22nd, the first single will be released with an accompanying video. Scarlet Aura fans, or “The Scarlets” as they call themselves, already know this masterpiece because the band ends every show with it since the initial release, and that is "Colour Blind". A powerful song about betrayal, deceit and the courage to step forward; pre-orders can be placed here.

Scarlet Aura delivers this new audio version of the Falling Sky album in between two other releases, those are the Stormbreakeralbum from 2020, and their third and final album from The Book Of Scarlet trilogy that is coming up next this Autumn.

Mihai states: “Initially I worked on the mix and master for the Falling Sky album with some of my friends, good producers from the music industry. But it never got to the point where I wanted it to be, and I really believe that now it is getting there. This is why I wanted to mark this fifth anniversary with a new production, which also includes our actual band members. To our fans, we send all the love, and this digital release that we made especially for them, because we know how much they appreciate this album and that our dream adventure started with it. Thank you all for the support."

(Photo credit: Dragos Toader)