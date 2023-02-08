SCARLET AURA Feat. PRIMAL FEAR's RALF SCHEEPERS To Release "Fire All Weapons" Single And Music Video This Month

Female-fronted Romanian melodic metal act, Scarlet Aura, starts 2023 in full force by announcing the release of their latest single, “Fire All Weapons”, featuring the one and only Ralf Scheepers from Primal Fear.

Ralf was invited by the band to play together in October 2022 in an amazing performance at the Rock United event made by Scarlet Aura, in which the Queen of Metal, Doro Pesch, was also performing alongside the Romanian heavy metallers.

Ralf dedicated a few days to the Scarlet Aura event, but also filmed with the band the video for this smashing heavy metal masterpiece that brings strong riffs, speedy drums and thunderous bass guitar under the flag of two of the most powerful and harmonious vocals of Aura and Ralf.

The song, written by Mihai Danciulescu, combined perfectly these two heavy metal monsters and definitely could become a future anthem of the free genre.

Ralf Scheepers shares: “Aura and Mihai from the band Scarlet Aura have asked me if I want to join them singing a duet on their new track, 'Fire All Weapons', so I have asked them to send me the demo to decide this, they did it and I immediately liked the song! I imported the files into my DAW and did the song in two hours and sent back my results. They liked it and so we had a great contribution.

"Last year they asked me if I wanted to join them for the video as well, and I had time to do this. So I traveled to Romania to shoot the video. I got to know all the members of the band, they were kind and wonderful people! A very friendly and familiar atmosphere. I have also joined their show as a special event including Doro and me. We all had a blast together! You will like the results of the video and the song I’m very sure!”

The video was directed by Laurentiu Tomoroga and Paul Decu and filmed at the historic site near Bucharest. The single will be released on February 24, stay tuned for updates.

Watch the television performance of "Fire All Weapons" below: