SCARLET AURA Streaming Remastered Version Of “Shamanic Eye”

In 2016, Scarlet Aura released their first album. In 2021, the band celebrates the fifth anniversary of Falling Sky with a re-recording, re-mix and remastering of the album. As the original was produced by Roy Z (Sepultura, Halford, Bruce Dickinson), the anniversary edition is produced by the one who wrote the songs - Scarlet Aura guitarist Mihai “Myke D” Danciulescu. This special treat was recorded at the Silver City Studio by the actual Scarlet Aura members - vocalist Aura Danciulescu, guitarist Mihai Danciulescu, bassist Rares Rene Nistor, and drummer Sorin Ristea. Second single, "Shamanic Eye", is streaming below.

Says the band, “‘Shamanic Eye’ is an incantation of the senses, a dispossession of own self, a luring invitation to open your inner eye, the one without flaws, the eye of truth and of the spiritual depictions. Believe and you shall see with your shamanic eye the unveiled truth that is to our immediate senses hidden and experience its magic!”

To mark this fifth anniversary, Falling Sky will be available digitally on April 16. Preorders can be placed here.

Scarlet Aura delivers this new audio version of the Falling Sky album in between two other releases, those are the Stormbreaker album from 2020, and their third and final album from The Book Of Scarlet trilogy that is coming up next this Autumn.

Mihai states: “Initially I worked on the mix and master for the Falling Sky album with some of my friends, good producers from the music industry. But it never got to the point where I wanted it to be, and I really believe that now it is getting there. This is why I wanted to mark this fifth anniversary with a new production, which also includes our actual band members. To our fans, we send all the love, and this digital release that we made especially for them, because we know how much they appreciate this album and that our dream adventure started with it. Thank you all for the support."

(Photo credit: Dragos Toader)