SCARLET SINS Guitarist CRISTINA CANAS Launches Rock Your Heart Out Songwriting Workshop For Ages 10 - 18; Guest Teachers To Include Loaded Radio's SCOTT PENFOLD, Producer / Engineer RICH CHYCKI

Toronto's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), performed two reunion shows in late 2019, on October 19th and November 2nd in Ottawa and Toronto respectively. They have checked in with the following update:

"Rock your heart out! Free virtual songwriting workshop for pre-teens and teens!

Bored in isolation? Do you love music? Are you between 10 and 18 years old? Do you have something to tell the world? From February 1 to 5, you can join a free, online workshop for pre-teens and teens to learn how to write your own song.

This Rock Your Heart Out workshop, which runs from Monday to Friday from 7 to 8pm EST, will include guest speakers who will share how music helped them during hard days and how their passion became their career. Through the online workshop, you will explore the creative process, lyrics, song structure, major vs. minor keys, chord progressions, melody, rhythm and beat-making.

Guest teachers and speakers include radio personality Scott Penfold (Loaded Radio), rapper Kool Krys, Grammy-shortlisted vocalist/songwriter Sylvya Niewinski (Scarlet Sins), Grammy-winning producer and audio engineer Rich Chycki (Rush, Aerosmith, Our Lady Peace), low-fi hip hop artist Jared Devine, multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Chela Rhea (Coal Chamber, Scarlet Sins), and more.

Guitarist / founder Cristina Canas comments: "Music has saved my life many times and writing songs helped me through some dark times in my life. With the COVID isolation, I just want to help kids cope by teaching them a fun and healthy way to express what they are going through."

Scarlet Sins recently re-released their debut album via Bandcamp with the following message: "Time to be reborn... our album is available on BandCamp. Stream or download."

The tracklist is as follows:

"Let Go"

"Drown"

"Above Ground"

"Own Truth"

"With You"

"Reborn"

"Strangelove"

"Are You Worth It"

"Backstabber"

"Broken"

"Fire Inside"

"Entre"

"No Arguments"

