SCARLET SINS To Return With New Single / Video On September 27; Special VIP Premiere Event Announced

Canada's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), reunited in 2019 for two shows. They also hinted at the possibility of new music in the future. Now, they have checked in with the following update:

"We are so excited to be releasing our first single in many years on September 27! We are going to have a special VIP event for our mailing list subscribers on September 26 to meet with us and preview our video. Sign up to the mailing list here before September 26 to get a link to the event."

Scarlet Sins performed two reunion shows in late 2019, on October 19th and November 2nd in Ottawa and Toronto respectively. Video of the band performing "Let Go", "Own Truth", "Reborn" and Scarlet Sins' cover of Depeche Mode's "Strangelove" at the Toronto show is available below.

Photo by: Laura Collins Photography