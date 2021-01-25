SCARLET SINS Working On New Album, Launching Online Songwriting Workshop For Kids Between 10 - 18 Years-Old

Toronto's Scarlet Sins, who called it quits in 2009 after several years together and only one album (released in 2008), performed two reunion shows in late 2019, on October 19th and November 2nd in Ottawa and Toronto respectively. Since then they have been working on new material and have checked in with the following update:

"A new year and new goals for Scarlet Sins!

We are still working on our album and currently getting our website created so that we can have a merch store again since many of you have been asking. We are so excited by how we have evolved as people and it’s only natural that you will hear this in our music.

As a fun side project, Cris (guitars) is hosting an online songwriting workshop for kids between 10 - 18 during the first week of February in response to the continued lockdown here in Canada. Sylvia (vocals) and Monica (guitars) will also be participating and sharing their knowledge and love of songwriting. As mothers, we can feel how our children are suffering and we want to give them the joy of music, the one thing that saved us many times in our lives. Stay tuned for details.



We are so grateful for your support after all these years. It means the world to us and the love you show us inspires us to keep creating music. We love you."

Scarlet Sins recently re-released their debut album via Bandcamp with the following message: "Time to be reborn... our album is available on BandCamp. Stream or download."

It is available for streaming and for purchase below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://scarletsins.bandcamp.com/album/scarlet-sins" href="http://scarletsins.bandcamp.com/album/scarlet-sins">Scarlet Sins by Scarlet Sins</a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"Let Go"

"Drown"

"Above Ground"

"Own Truth"

"With You"

"Reborn"

"Strangelove"

"Are You Worth It"

"Backstabber"

"Broken"

"Fire Inside"

"Entre"

"No Arguments"

Watch the band's official Facebook page for updates here.