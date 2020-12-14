SCARRED - Luxembourg Thrash / Death Metal Unit Reveal Music Video For "Mirage"

Four years following the release of their last studio effort, Gaia-Medea, Luxembourg-based death metal group Scarred are back with their third and self-titled full-length album, the first to feature new singer, Yann Dalscheid.

Set to be released on January 22 via Klonosphere Records, the album was recorded by the band and Patrick Damiani at Tidalwave Studio, in Karlsruhe, Germany, mixed by Patrick Damiani and mastered by Robin Schmidt at 24-96 Mastering, Karlsruhe.

Pre-orders are now available here. Watch a video for "Mirage", directed by Kim Conrardy for U-matic Productions, below.

Tracklisting:

"Sol"

"Mirage"

"A.D...Something"

"Chupacabra"

"Prisms"

"Merry-go-round"

"Nothing Instead"

"In Silent Darkness"

"A.H.A.I.A."

"Lua"

"Dance Of The Giants"

"Petrichor"

"Yours Truly"

"Mirage" video: