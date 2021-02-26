"Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?" Creators Talk AXL ROSE Cameo - "He Was So Professional And Easy-Going"

It’s been many years since Axl Rose released new music or agreed to an in-depth interview, but the elusive Guns N’ Roses frontman has shown a surprising willingness to lend his voice to cartoons. Two years ago, he appeared on Boomerang’s New Looney Tunes alongside Bugs Bunny. And last night, February 25th, Axl Rose guested on the network’s Scooby-Doo and Guess Who?.

Rolling Stone writer Andy Greene spoke with showrunner Chris Bailey about this newest version of Scooby-Doo and what it was like working with Axl Rose, an excerpt follows:

What sparked the idea to bring in Axl Rose?

"I was having a meeting. It was one of our semi-regular meetings where we go, 'Who should we have on the show?' People would just raise their hands. And Mike Milo, the director of the episode, he just said, 'How about Axl Rose?'"

It didn’t take long to get him to agree?

"No. I think it came pretty quickly. What was so fun about it is that I’m a morning person. I just do my best work before noon. We booked a recording studio and were told, 'He likes to work at 1 a.m.' I was like, 'What?' And there was indeed a request that he do it at midnight or 11 p.m. I was like, 'I’m going to be wrecked by then.' We compromised and did it at 9 p.m."

Did he want art approval or story approval? How did that work?

"We always let the stars sign off on their likeness. But there’s no real approval of story or anything like that. We just read that Axl was into archeology and motorcycles. And so it was like, 'Alright, let’s have some ancient Mayan ruins in the middle of the desert and some big Mudmen Scooby-Doo monsters in there that are trying to steal the gold.'"

What was it like being with Axl?

"It’s funny because he was so professional and easy-going. He was just like, 'Yeah, however you want to do it, man.' That’s great because I like working with people and connecting with people. But in the back of your mind you’re like, 'Wow, it’s Axl Rose.'"

To read the complete interview, click here. A preview of Axl's cameo on "Scooby-Doo And Guess Who?" can be enjoyed below.