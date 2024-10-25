SCORPIONS Announce 60th Anniversary Hometown Show With Special Guests JUDAS PRIEST

Scorpions have announced "60th Anniversary - Coming Home" a unique concert experience in their hometown, Hannover, Germany, on July 5, 2025. The show will include special guests, including Judas Priest.

Tickets go on sale from Monday, October 28 at 10 AM at Eventim.

Scorpions are returning to the Las Vegas Strip in 2025 with exclusive headlining residency show in celebration of the band’s 60th anniversary.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, Scorpions – Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency kicks off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Scorpions will be joined by special guest Buckcherry. The new show follows the band’s two previous sold-out residencies at the venue – Scorpions - Love At First Sting Las Vegas in 2024, and Sin City Nights in 2022.

“There couldn‘t be a better way than to start 2025 in Las Vegas with another residency at Planet Hollywood… come and celebrate with us our 60th Anniversary and catch a rockin‘ good time… we gonna sting yaaaa!!!” - Klaus Meine

The five performances are:

February 2025: 27

March 2025: 1, 6, 8, 11

Shows begin at 8 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com/ScorpionsVegas.