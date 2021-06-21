SCORPIONS - David Araújo Releases New Book, The Other Side Of The Show - My History With The Scorpions

The Other Side Of The Show - My History With The Scorpions is the new book from David Araújo.

Says Araújo: "The Other Side Of The Show contains (almost) all the experiences and stories I've had with the band Scorpions since the beginning: when I left a small town in the countryside of Bahia called Formosa do Rio Preto, to the several concerts of the band, the encounters and how I built a real friendship with them. Besides the curiosities and secrets about the band, the book also mentions a number of friends who have been with me on this journey."

For further details, and to order a copy of the book, head here.