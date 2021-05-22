SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE Talks New Album - "We Tried To Really Reactivate The Scorpions DNA" (Video)

Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine recently had an online chat with Scorpions Brazil, where he discussed the inner working of the band's new studio album and working with producer Greg Fidelman. Check out the chat below.

Meine: "We tried to really reactivate the Scorpions DNA, and we tried to make an album where we feel this is what our fans around the world expect at this point. And, of course, having Mikkey Dee in the band, the guy who played 20 years with Motörhead, you can imagine he's also like a powerhouse behind the band, pushing... 'Let's try this. Let's try that,' which is fantastic, which is great. So, the good thing is, looking back at the last couple of months, the way the band moved closely together to pull this off, to make this work, but not as a B-option. I think this B-option to record in Hannover turned way before this year started into an A-option, because we had a great studio, great set-up, great sounds and great people to work with. Hans-Martin (Buff) did an excellent job and we can't wait that you guys will hear the new songs. It feels really good. But it was very complicated circumstances in this corona situation. It's not Greg's fault, but it's not our fault either. We had to make the best out of it in order to move forward."

Back in April, Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has checked in via Twitter with an update on the band's new studio album. Calling in from Peppermint Park Studios in Hannover, Germany, Dee confirms the record is nearing completion.