SCORPIONS Frontman KLAUS MEINE Talks New Album - "We Were Lucky That We Planned For 2020 To Go Into The Studio"

Speaking with Arie van der Graaf at Melodic, Scorpions frontman Klaus Meine offered an update on the band's new studio album, which is currently in the works. He also discusses the origins of "Wind Of Change", how the global pandemic has affected the band, and reveals how he once missed the encore of a show in Greece.

Klaus: "We made the decision to make a new album last year, early in 2019, but if we do it, then you wanna do it right. So in a way, we were lucky that we planned for 2020 to go into the studio. Except for a residency in Las Vegas in July, there were no other shows planned for 2020 because we said, if we wanna make a record, after all these years of touring like crazy all over the world, we have to take some time out and go into the studio and make a new album in 2020. In that way, we were lucky. I tell you, in these strange times we all go through, it's such a privilege when you can work, when you can take a deep dive in your own creativity and come up with hopefully something brilliant."

The video below features Scorpions performing "Coming Home" live on the German TV show, Rockpop In Concert, in December 1983. Footage licensed from ZDF Enterprises.

Previously released footage of the band performing "Blackout" at the same show is available below.