SCORPIONS Guitarist RUDOLF SCHENKER On Being Trashed In The Press By Brother MICHAEL SCHENKER - "I Love My Brother; I Think, Sooner Or Later, We Will Be Friends Again"

Guitar legend Miachel Schenker hasn't been shy in recent years when it comes to trashing his brother, Scorpions guitarist Rudolf Schenker, in the press. In a 2020 Guitar World interview, for example, Michael is quoted as saying:

"I believe I was born to make him successful. Rudolf doesn’t have much talent as a guitarist. Without direction, he is lost. He copied everything I did. I needed to pave the path for him. I’m not saying that competitively, but with an open heart. I jumpstarted the Scorpions. They should be happy instead of acting like I’m some little shit."

In a new interview with Guitar World, found here, Rudolf commented on Michael taking shots at him:

"I tell you one thing: I love my brother. He can say whatever he wants to say. He’s an amazing guitar player, an amazing person – whatever he wants to say, why not say it? (laughs) If that is what makes him happy, then okay. I wish him all the best. I think, sooner or later, we will all be friends again and we will play together again. My life is too happy to put myself into a dustbin over it. I want to live in the sky. I am so happy for my life."

(Rudolf Schenker live photo by Thomas Mazerolles)