SCORPIONS Offers Wishes For "A Rocking Christmas And A Rolling New Year"; Video
December 24, 2020, an hour ago
Scorpions have released the new video below, offering seasons greetings to their fans.
Says the band: "We're wishing all our fans around the world a rocking christmas and a rolling new year! See you in 2021!"
Earlier this week, Scorpions released a Fan Signs Video 3 for their single, "Sign Of Hope". Watch below.
A message states: "Scorpions are very excited to share the third and final 'Sign Of Hope' fan video. Many thanks to all who joined us to share our message."
Stream/download "Sign Of Hope" here.
"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 1):
"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 2):