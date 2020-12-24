SCORPIONS Offers Wishes For "A Rocking Christmas And A Rolling New Year"; Video

Scorpions have released the new video below, offering seasons greetings to their fans.

Says the band: "We're wishing all our fans around the world a rocking christmas and a rolling new year! See you in 2021!"

Earlier this week, Scorpions released a Fan Signs Video 3 for their single, "Sign Of Hope". Watch below.

A message states: "Scorpions are very excited to share the third and final 'Sign Of Hope' fan video. Many thanks to all who joined us to share our message."

Stream/download "Sign Of Hope" here.

"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 1):

"Sign Of Hope" (Fan Signs Video 2):